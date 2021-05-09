WandX (WAND) Market Cap Tops $442,415.60

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One WandX coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. WandX has a market cap of $442,415.60 and $615.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WandX has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00087686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00104581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.00784526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.61 or 0.09214662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.