Waves Enterprise 24-Hour Volume Reaches $747,355.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 50.1% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $27.31 million and $747,355.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00251189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.21 or 0.01194635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.16 or 0.00773547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,122.09 or 0.99876015 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.