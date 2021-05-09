Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,206.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,933.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.30 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

