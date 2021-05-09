Wealthlocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (WLT)

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Wealthlocks has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Wealthlocks coin can now be bought for $49.95 or 0.00084841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wealthlocks has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $10,897.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00251743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $705.26 or 0.01197939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.76 or 0.00769052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,671.56 or 0.99658584 BTC.

Wealthlocks Coin Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Wealthlocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wealthlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wealthlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

