Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 20,321 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after buying an additional 236,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.