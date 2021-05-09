Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $592.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $573.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $303.79 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

