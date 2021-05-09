Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.27 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

