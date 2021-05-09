Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.20 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.2% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 13.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Amgen by 24.2% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,705,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $254.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.39. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.
In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.
Amgen Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
