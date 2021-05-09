Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

GE opened at $13.30 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

