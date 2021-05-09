Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

