Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $209.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

