Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average is $140.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

