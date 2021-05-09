Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,132 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

