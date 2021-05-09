Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

