Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.