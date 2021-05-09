Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Welltower were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

