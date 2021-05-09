WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Boosts Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 52,465 shares during the period. Total accounts for 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

