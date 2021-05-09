WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 433 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Adobe by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4,157.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $488.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

