WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Netflix by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $503.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.20 and its 200 day moving average is $519.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

