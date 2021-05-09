WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Purchases 2,085 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal stock opened at $253.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.61 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.