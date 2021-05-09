WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Purchases 618 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

NYSE:NOW opened at $483.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.29 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

