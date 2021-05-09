WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Tops $138.44 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $25.38 or 0.00043727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WHALE has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $138.44 million and approximately $698,779.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00248932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.93 or 0.01195683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00768230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.02 or 0.99482551 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.