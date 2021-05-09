WhiteCoin Price Up 34.9% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $33.55 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00003854 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00045086 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00015656 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006177 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 922,510,570 coins and its circulating supply is 722,510,569 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

