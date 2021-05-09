Wing Price Tops $42.38 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Wing has a market cap of $66.81 million and approximately $12.23 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.38 or 0.00071822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00250412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.62 or 0.01163638 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00762337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,912.40 or 0.99840220 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,701,367 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,368 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

