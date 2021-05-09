Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

