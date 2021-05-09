Wootrade Hits Market Cap of $518.72 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Wootrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002380 BTC on major exchanges. Wootrade has a total market cap of $518.72 million and $46.56 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wootrade has traded up 53.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00087686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00104581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.00784526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.61 or 0.09214662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

