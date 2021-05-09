WOWswap Reaches Market Cap of $9.15 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $125,958.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $35.32 or 0.00060945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00248641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.96 or 0.01213075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.64 or 0.00774197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,887.81 or 0.99894854 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

