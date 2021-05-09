Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Cap Hits $454,055.38 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $6.92 or 0.00011855 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $454,055.38 and $2,111.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00251293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $695.46 or 0.01191326 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00773495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.61 or 0.99716376 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

