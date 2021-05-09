Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.69 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $199.74 million and $63.69 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $119.11 or 0.00202566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00087827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00104293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00785831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.08 or 0.08959425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

