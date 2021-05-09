WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.04 Million

Brokerages expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report $156.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.87 million to $159.20 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $178.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $624.12 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of WSFS opened at $52.33 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $4,398,280. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

