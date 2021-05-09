XcelToken Plus Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. XcelToken Plus has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $307.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 64.5% higher against the US dollar. One XcelToken Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00104678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.57 or 0.00785092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.12 or 0.08964102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048026 BTC.

XcelToken Plus Coin Profile

XcelToken Plus (XLAB) is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,499,840,241 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . XcelToken Plus’ official website is www.xceltrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

