XDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,948.35

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 51.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One XDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XDNA has traded 66.9% higher against the dollar. XDNA has a market capitalization of $27,948.35 and $13.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

