XSGD Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001285 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $39.78 million and $463,161.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00248641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $702.96 or 0.01213075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.64 or 0.00774197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,887.81 or 0.99894854 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 53,446,885 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

