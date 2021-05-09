XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $1,616.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00252121 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.79 or 0.01192378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003669 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.