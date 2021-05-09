Yearn Secure (YSEC) Market Cap Achieves $1.67 Million

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $41,410.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00004940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00065982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.10 or 0.09024250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure (YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,895 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

