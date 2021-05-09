YEE Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $1.37 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.66 or 0.00796745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00105202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.01 or 0.09245563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001715 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

