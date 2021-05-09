YF Link Market Cap Reaches $19.40 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $376.65 or 0.00640865 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $110,324.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YF Link has traded up 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00087727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.10 or 0.00794772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.49 or 0.09073160 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.