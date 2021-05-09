YIELD App (YLD) Hits Market Cap of $69.38 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001223 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $69.38 million and $473,438.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 97,938,214 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

