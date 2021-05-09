yOUcash Market Capitalization Achieves $69.52 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $69.52 million and $1,231.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00087727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.10 or 0.00794772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.49 or 0.09073160 BTC.

About yOUcash

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.