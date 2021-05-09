YOUengine Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00065961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00104966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.82 or 0.00788007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,370.49 or 0.09046269 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUC is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.