Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $4.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.79 and the highest is $4.38. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $16.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.62 to $16.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.41 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.77.

Shares of CP stock traded up $10.19 on Friday, reaching $397.75. 659,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,113. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $397.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.03.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are set to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

