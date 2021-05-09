Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $4.07 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.79 and the highest is $4.38. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $16.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.62 to $16.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.41 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.77.

Shares of CP stock traded up $10.19 on Friday, reaching $397.75. 659,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,113. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $397.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.03.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are set to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.