Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Grubhub reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Shares of Grubhub stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,545. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Grubhub by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

