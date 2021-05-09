Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 216,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

