Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post $6.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.38. The Boston Beer reported earnings of $4.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $22.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $25.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $30.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $35.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,115.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,201.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,053.10. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $470.66 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.76.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

