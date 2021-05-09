Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to announce $104.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.67 million to $108.29 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $95.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $426.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $454.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $444.92 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $470.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE WRI opened at $32.97 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

