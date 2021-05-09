Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Earnings of $6.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.05. Humana posted earnings per share of $12.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $24.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $24.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

Humana stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.08. 635,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,388. Humana has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $368,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.