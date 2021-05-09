Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $194.60. 266,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,945. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $252.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

