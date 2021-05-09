Zacks: Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post $4.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post $4.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $3.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $16.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.78 to $22.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,170,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average is $159.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

