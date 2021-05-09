Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.27). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 741.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($11.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.40) to ($11.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($9.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.94) to ($8.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $103,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $357,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. 1,078,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,301. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

