Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $6.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce $6.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,490%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $24.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $26.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $32.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.76 to $35.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $14.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,426.05. 188,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,431. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $888.62 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,473.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,406.30.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,246 shares of company stock worth $15,999,164 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

